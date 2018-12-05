Courtney Pieters's family say they will never find closure

Mortimer Saunders, the man convicted of the girl's rape and premeditated murder, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.

CAPE TOWN - The family of murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters says that no matter what happens to her killer, they will never find closure.

Mortimer Saunders, the man convicted of the girl's rape and premeditated murder appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.

In a letter written by Saunders and read to the court on Tuesday in mitigation of sentencing, he says the three-year-old didn't deserve what happened to her.

He's apologised to the girl's her family as well as his relatives.

Saunders writes he's ashamed for what he did and that he doesn't know why he did it. He also asks Courtney for forgiveness.

But the child's family, as social worker Evelyn Torode testified on Tuesday, is angry.

Supporters of the Pieters family are in court, some clad in these blue t-shirts with the words “Justice for Courtney”. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/yhBWa5kjpX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

Saunders was found guilty of the rape & premeditated murder of the little girl last month. Courtney’s body was found in May, 9 days after she’d been reported missing from her Elsies River home. MM pic.twitter.com/nxY5DciAQo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

The girl's older sister, Andrea Pieters, says they're hoping Saunders will be locked up for a long time.

"It still won't be the same and it won't bring her back. I'll never forget her and I'll never get over losing her."

