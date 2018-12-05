Popular Topics
Courtney Pieters's family say they will never find closure

Mortimer Saunders, the man convicted of the girl's rape and premeditated murder, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.

FILE: Juanita Pieters holds a picture of her youngest daughter, Courtney Pieters. A year on and the Pieters family still want answers about their daughter's death. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Juanita Pieters holds a picture of her youngest daughter, Courtney Pieters. A year on and the Pieters family still want answers about their daughter's death. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters says that no matter what happens to her killer, they will never find closure.

Mortimer Saunders, the man convicted of the girl's rape and premeditated murder appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.

In a letter written by Saunders and read to the court on Tuesday in mitigation of sentencing, he says the three-year-old didn't deserve what happened to her.

He's apologised to the girl's her family as well as his relatives.

WATCH: Courtney Pieters' killer to hear his fate soon

Saunders writes he's ashamed for what he did and that he doesn't know why he did it. He also asks Courtney for forgiveness.

But the child's family, as social worker Evelyn Torode testified on Tuesday, is angry.

The girl's older sister, Andrea Pieters, says they're hoping Saunders will be locked up for a long time.

"It still won't be the same and it won't bring her back. I'll never forget her and I'll never get over losing her."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

