City of CT says forensic probe underway into Foreshore land sale after protest

On Tuesday, demonstrators symbolically erected shacks on a vacant piece of land in the Foreshore that the city sold to developer Growthpoint Properties for more than R86 million in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that due process will be followed when a company’s development rights application is being handled.

On Tuesday, demonstrators symbolically erected shacks on a vacant piece of land in the Foreshore that the city sold to developer Growthpoint Properties for more than R86 million in 2016.

Housing activist group Reclaim the City alleges that the city sold the land for far less than its actual worth.

City officials say a high-priority forensic investigation is underway to deal with the matter.

Advocacy groups Unite Behind and Ndifuna Ukwazi (Dare to Know), on Tuesday, joined the demonstration at the site to create awareness around housing needs in the metro.

#SiteB Social housing lobby-group Reclaim The City is occupying a piece of land on the foreshore in Cape Town’s CBD @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/MdEZLmRPcC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#SiteB The organization claims the City of Cape Town lost up to 140 million rand in the sale of the land known as Site B. KB pic.twitter.com/Lw6M0WJ0Ef — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#SiteB The activists have been campaigning for social housing at various sites near the city centre for some time. KB pic.twitter.com/Y5rKDZmsBv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#SiteB The activists have been campaigning for social housing at various sites near the city centre for some time. KB pic.twitter.com/XF2CnbANOj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

Reclaim the City’s Karen Hendricks says the location was a prime spot for the City of Cape Town to build affordable housing units for Capetonians.

"...to bring the struggle for affordable housing to the heart of government, to the city centre.”

Growthpoint plans to construct a mixed-use development at the site that includes offices, a hotel and shops.

The company says it understands residents' rights to protest but is taking legal action to regain access to the property.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)