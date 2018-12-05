Church leads urge new NDPP Batohi to root out private sector corruption
The Catholic bishops have welcomed the appointment of Advocate Shamila Batohi to the position.
JOHANNESBURG - Church leaders have appealed to the new National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to pay just as much focus on private sector corruption.
The Catholic bishops have welcomed the appointment of Batohi to the position.
Her appointment on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa has been widely welcomed by political parties and civil society as well.
She will formally take office in February next year after serving her notice period at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Bishop Abel Gabuza says Batohi shouldn’t only focus on public sector corruption.
“We hope that he is going to be very fair in terms of addressing issues of corruption in our country, both in the private and public sectors.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Public urged to steer clear of recreational activities in Hartenbos River
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Susan Rohde’s children unable to mourn their mother's loss, court told
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
-
[OPINION] Silence a luxury in these times
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.