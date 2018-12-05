Church leads urge new NDPP Batohi to root out private sector corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Church leaders have appealed to the new National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to pay just as much focus on private sector corruption.

The Catholic bishops have welcomed the appointment of Batohi to the position.

Her appointment on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa has been widely welcomed by political parties and civil society as well.

She will formally take office in February next year after serving her notice period at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Bishop Abel Gabuza says Batohi shouldn’t only focus on public sector corruption.

“We hope that he is going to be very fair in terms of addressing issues of corruption in our country, both in the private and public sectors.”

