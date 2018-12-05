Cause of Sea Point synagogue blaze still unclear

The fire broke out at the Beit Midrash Morasha synagogue on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear for now just how much damage was caused by a blaze at a Sea Point synagogue.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Fire and Rescue Services Theo Layne said: “If anything untoward is suspected then it will be handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.”

On its Facebook page, the Cape SA Jewish Board of Deputies says every effort has been made to save "any holy books and religious articles."

