Breytenbach: 'I'll happily serve under Batohi's leadership'

Former State prosecutor and now Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says she would be willing to go back to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of Shamila Batohi.

JOHANNESBURG – Former State prosecutor and now Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says she would be willing to go back to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of Shamila Batohi.

Batohi's appointment to the NPA was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

Breytenbach, who had her fair share of trouble as a prosecutor at the NPA including being accused of modifying contents of a laptop issued by the prosecuting body, was among 12 candidates being considered for the top job but later withdrew her name from the race

She was on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night and she says she would leave her DA job to serve under Batohi.

“Yes, I’ll happily serve under her leadership.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)