Cele welcomes arrest of two Anti-Gang Unit members

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of two of Anti-Gang Intervention Unit members in Cape Town.

Two constables face charges of theft for allegedly stealing money during a raid in Mitchells Plain last week.

Cele says their mandate is to combat and investigate crime, irrespective of who is involved.

“We’re further committed as the South Africa Police Service to combat fraud and corruption within our very own ranks,” Cele’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, says.

