Batohi: 'Those who insist on frustrating the ends of justice won't be tolerated'

Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi says that every person in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has her full support, however, it is not unconditional.

PRETORIA - Newly appointed prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says that she will fully support prosecutors, however, those that engage in factionalism and do not advance the goals of the organisation have no place in it.

The advocate made the remarks after accepting the nomination for the position from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Batohi will formally take office in February, after serving her notice period at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Advocate Shamila Batohi says that every person in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has her full support, however, it is not unconditional.

"Enough has been said elsewhere on crises and divisions in the NPA, suffice to say that those elements, within and without, who insist on frustrating the ends of justice and ultimately the nation will not be tolerated."

Batohi says the work of the NPA under her leadership will be underpinned by strong governance and independence.

She says it is non-negotiable that the country has absolute confidence in the work of a credible NPA.

