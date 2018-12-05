Batohi: 'Those who insist on frustrating the ends of justice won't be tolerated'
Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi says that every person in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has her full support, however, it is not unconditional.
PRETORIA - Newly appointed prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says that she will fully support prosecutors, however, those that engage in factionalism and do not advance the goals of the organisation have no place in it.
The advocate made the remarks after accepting the nomination for the position from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Batohi will formally take office in February, after serving her notice period at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Advocate Shamila Batohi says that every person in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has her full support, however, it is not unconditional.
"Enough has been said elsewhere on crises and divisions in the NPA, suffice to say that those elements, within and without, who insist on frustrating the ends of justice and ultimately the nation will not be tolerated."
Batohi says the work of the NPA under her leadership will be underpinned by strong governance and independence.
She says it is non-negotiable that the country has absolute confidence in the work of a credible NPA.
WATCH: Shamila Batohi appointed new NDPP
Popular in Politics
-
New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.