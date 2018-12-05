Another MyCiTi bus targeted by criminals in Mitchells Plain

A petrol bomb was hurled at the vehicle early on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Another MyCiTi bus has been targeted by criminals in Mitchells Plain.

The bus was only slightly dented.

It's one of several similar incidents in recent weeks.

The City of Cape Town's Robbie Roberts said: “We are monitoring this on a weekly basis. We’ve got a meeting every Thursday where all the role players of SAPS come together to look at the status of all the cases reported.”

