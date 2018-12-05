ANC sacks 4 mayors linked to VBS saga & 2 others in NW
The ANC provincial task team in the province says the mayors failed to play an oversight role when money was invested in the embattled VBS Mutual Bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Six African National Congress (ANC) mayors have been sacked in the North West province, four of whom have been linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
The ANC provincial task team in the province on Tuesday said the mayors failed to play an oversight role when money was invested in the embattled bank.
Four North West municipalities were sited in Advocate Terry Motau’s VBS report which investigated how almost R2 billion was looted.
Two of the mayors were axed for lack of governance in the municipalities they served.
The ANC’s Kabelo Mataboge says action will be taken against those found to be in the wrong.
“A process to elect new mayors in those municipalities will be outlined in a period not exceeding seven days. The matter and the conduct of those mayors have been referred to the integrity committee.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.