ANC sacks 4 mayors linked to VBS saga & 2 others in NW

The ANC provincial task team in the province says the mayors failed to play an oversight role when money was invested in the embattled VBS Mutual Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Six African National Congress (ANC) mayors have been sacked in the North West province, four of whom have been linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

The ANC provincial task team in the province on Tuesday said the mayors failed to play an oversight role when money was invested in the embattled bank.

Four North West municipalities were sited in Advocate Terry Motau’s VBS report which investigated how almost R2 billion was looted.

Two of the mayors were axed for lack of governance in the municipalities they served.

The ANC’s Kabelo Mataboge says action will be taken against those found to be in the wrong.

“A process to elect new mayors in those municipalities will be outlined in a period not exceeding seven days. The matter and the conduct of those mayors have been referred to the integrity committee.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)