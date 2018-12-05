AgriSA ‘concerned’ by Parliament adopting land report
The farmers’ association is opposing the proposal to amend the Constitution, saying it will increase food insecurity.
JOHANNESBURG - AgriSA says it's concerned about the recently passed bill on land expropriation without compensation.
The farmers’ association is opposing the proposal to amend the Constitution, saying it will increase food insecurity.
It further says that implementing land expropriation without compensation will not solve land reform problems in the country.
AgriSA CEO Omri van Zyl said: “The protection of property rights is absolutely critical to investment, food security and indeed sustainable agrarian reform. It is neither desirable nor necessary to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.
“Agri SA maintains that very negative consequences may follow any major change to Section 25. This includes the negative impact on land values that in turn endangers production finance to commercial and emerging farmers.”
He says the organisation will continue to fight the bill.
“Property prices would fall drastically across all property classes and that would obviously have a major impact on the economy. We are consulting our lawyers, we will discuss and decide when and how to intervene.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.