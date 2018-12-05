AgriSA ‘concerned’ by Parliament adopting land report

The farmers’ association is opposing the proposal to amend the Constitution, saying it will increase food insecurity.

JOHANNESBURG - AgriSA says it's concerned about the recently passed bill on land expropriation without compensation.

It further says that implementing land expropriation without compensation will not solve land reform problems in the country.

AgriSA CEO Omri van Zyl said: “The protection of property rights is absolutely critical to investment, food security and indeed sustainable agrarian reform. It is neither desirable nor necessary to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

“Agri SA maintains that very negative consequences may follow any major change to Section 25. This includes the negative impact on land values that in turn endangers production finance to commercial and emerging farmers.”

He says the organisation will continue to fight the bill.

“Property prices would fall drastically across all property classes and that would obviously have a major impact on the economy. We are consulting our lawyers, we will discuss and decide when and how to intervene.”

