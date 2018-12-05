56 attacks on EMS staff between Jan-Oct - WC Health Dept
Western Cape Deputy Minister of Health Mathume Phaahla says its concerning that attacks on EMS members are increasing.
BELVILLE- The Western Cape Health Department says between January and October this year, there have been 56 attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in the province.
On Wednesday, Cape Peninsula University of Technology is hosting an EMS Safety Symposium.
“This symposium will be discussing how to improve just the skills capacity of EMS.”
#CPUT Deputy Minister of Health Mathume Phaahla arrives at the Emergency Medical Services Safety Symposium at Cape Peninsula University of Technology. KP pic.twitter.com/ZzToKOIHnz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2018
The Western Cape’s emergency service’s Shaheem de Vries says in some incidents, officials have been robbed and assaulted.
De Vries says in order to address this problem, more better relations with communities must be formed.
“This is a community issue; if we’re going to solve it then we need to solve it in the communities, not by coming up with plans but by talking to one another, supporting one another and collaborating.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
