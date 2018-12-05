3 CT railway cable thieves sentenced to 8 years imprisonment each
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says since security has been stepped up, there have been 279 arrests over the past several months.
CAPE TOWN - Three cable thieves have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment each.
The trio was arrested in January along the central line.
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says since security has been stepped up, there have been 279 arrests over the past several months.
Seventeen cases have been finalised with the accused in these matters facing sentences of between three to 30 years.
Walker says that regulations on the cash trade in the scrap industry need to be reviewed.
“We’d rather make sure that we go into a more electronic payment so that we can have better traceability of transactions and we can make it more difficult for them and ensure that they are compliant when they do trade,” he said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund
-
SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations
-
CT family left devastated after boy bitten to death by dogs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.