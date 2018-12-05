3 CT railway cable thieves sentenced to 8 years imprisonment each

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says since security has been stepped up, there have been 279 arrests over the past several months.

CAPE TOWN - Three cable thieves have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment each.

The trio was arrested in January along the central line.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says since security has been stepped up, there have been 279 arrests over the past several months.

Seventeen cases have been finalised with the accused in these matters facing sentences of between three to 30 years.

Walker says that regulations on the cash trade in the scrap industry need to be reviewed.

“We’d rather make sure that we go into a more electronic payment so that we can have better traceability of transactions and we can make it more difficult for them and ensure that they are compliant when they do trade,” he said.

