2 men die in Zim recruitment exercises
Public recruitment exercises in Zimbabwe often draw thousands of people for just a few positions.
HARARE - Two men have died during an exercise in Zimbabwe to recruit trainee security officers.
The two men were among a large group of candidates vying for limited jobs.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe said on Wednesday the two were injured during the selection run and later died in hospital.
Sources say the recruitment exercise, held at the main airport in Harare, was chaotic and that several others have been treated in hospital.
No travellers were affected.
With formal employment as low as 10%, Zimbabweans are desperate for work and sadly, these selection runs occasionally end in tragedy.
It's understood the two men died from exhaustion after they pushed themselves too hard on a run two years ago for the army.
