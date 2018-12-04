Yemen warring parties agree to swap hundreds of prisoners
A Saudi-led coalition has been waging a war in Yemen since March 2015 to push back the Iran-backed Huthis and restore to power President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.
YEMEN - Yemen's Saudi-backed government and the Huthi rebels have agreed to exchange hundreds of prisoners ahead of planned peace talks in Sweden, sources said Tuesday.
The deal, struck during a visit by UN envoy Martin Griffiths, covers between 1,500 and 2,000 members of the pro-government forces and between 1,000 and 1,500 rebels, government official Hadi Haig told AFP.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it "welcomes the agreement between Yemeni parties for the release, transfer and repatriation of conflict-related detainees".
"This is one step in the right direction towards the building of mutual trust among Yemeni communities," spokesperson Mirella Hodeib told AFP, adding that the ICRC would oversee and facilitate the exchange.
A Saudi-led coalition has been waging a war in Yemen since March 2015 to push back the Iran-backed Huthis and restore to power President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who lives in Saudi exile.
The UN hopes to bring the two sides together for peace talks this month.
According to Hadi Haig, the prisoner swap will be implemented after the round of negotiations in Sweden.
On Monday a UN charter flight evacuated 50 wounded Huthi rebel fighters for treatment in Oman - a key rebel precondition for the talks.
Popular in World
-
Why Generation Z has a totally different approach to money
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Becker drops claim on diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy
-
French PM to announce suspension of fuel tax hikes - government sources
-
Russia has ‘partially unlocked’ Ukrainian Azov Sea ports - Kiev
-
Israel launches operation to cut off Hezbollah infiltration tunnels
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.