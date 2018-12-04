[WATCH] Virat Kohli in explosive Adelaide Oval net session

India are looking for their first ever series win in Australia in their four-match series that starts on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - India cricket captain Virat Kohli prepared himself in an explosive manner for the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval nets on Tuesday.

Kohli faced a barrage from his fast bowlers and the coaching staff in preparation for Australia’s four-pronged pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins and all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

The series will start in Adelaide before moving on to Perth, Melbourne and concluding in Sydney.