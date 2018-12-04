[WATCH] Virat Kohli in explosive Adelaide Oval net session
India are looking for their first ever series win in Australia in their four-match series that starts on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - India cricket captain Virat Kohli prepared himself in an explosive manner for the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval nets on Tuesday.
Kohli faced a barrage from his fast bowlers and the coaching staff in preparation for Australia’s four-pronged pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins and all-rounder Mitch Marsh.
The series will start in Adelaide before moving on to Perth, Melbourne and concluding in Sydney.
India skipper Virat Kohli in the Adelaide Oval nets today (watch with the sound on).@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OnhH5i7xkP— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2018
