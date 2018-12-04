[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
Williams has posted a video on social media, laconically expressing his views on the birds.
CAPE TOWN - Hadedas are known as nature’s alarm clocks and can annoy even the most tolerant among us, including US musician Pharrell Williams.
Williams has posted a video on social media, laconically expressing his views on the birds.
He was in the country recently to perform at the Global Citizen concert in Soweto over the weekend and couldn’t resist sharing the video of him looking tired and far from impressed with the rowdy birds who made their presence felt where he was staying.
WARNING: Strong language in the video.
Pharrell getting triggered by hadedas is the best thing on the internet today. Welcome to South Africa @Pharrell! 😂🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/8InJTqfr9N— The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) December 3, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Global Citizen Festival muggings: JMPD doesn't powers to obtain CCTV footage
-
Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child
-
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
-
7 arrested in connection with Global Citizen Fest attacks
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Rapper Cardi B fails to show up for hearing over fight at New York club
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.