[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas

CAPE TOWN - Hadedas are known as nature’s alarm clocks and can annoy even the most tolerant among us, including US musician Pharrell Williams.

Williams has posted a video on social media, laconically expressing his views on the birds.

He was in the country recently to perform at the Global Citizen concert in Soweto over the weekend and couldn’t resist sharing the video of him looking tired and far from impressed with the rowdy birds who made their presence felt where he was staying.

WARNING: Strong language in the video.

Pharrell getting triggered by hadedas is the best thing on the internet today. Welcome to South Africa @Pharrell! 😂🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/8InJTqfr9N — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) December 3, 2018

