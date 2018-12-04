The debate on Tuesday comes as Parliament winds down its business for the year as it heads to its Christmas break at the end of the week.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Houses of Parliament are debating a report calling for land expropriation without compensation.

The debate on Tuesday comes as Parliament winds down its business for the year as it heads to its Christmas break at the end of the week.

[WATCH LIVE] MPs debate land expropriation report