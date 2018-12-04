Vlakfontein murders: Cross-examination of lead investigator to continue

Detective Banele Ndlovu told the Protea Magistrates Court last week that the accused are a flight risk and should not be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for murder accused Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will continue to cross-examine lead detective Banele Ndlovu in the pair's bail application.

Ndlovu told the Protea Magistrates Court last week that the men are a flight risk and should not be granted bail.

Khupe and Mabaso are accused of killing seven members of the same family in Vlakfontein last month.

Four children and three were brutally murdered in their home in Vlakfontein last month.

Ndlovu told the courts that they have evidence tying both Mabaso and Khupe to the crimes and has urged the courts not to grant the two men bail.

Both men are facing seven counts of murder and theft. Mabaso is facing three rape charges.

Last week Mabaso claimed that 61-year-old Khupe gave him hammer and told him to kill the Khoza family.

Khupe has denied this and accused Mabaso of being an imposter who has a wild imagination.

