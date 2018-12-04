Uber apologises to Global Citizen festival-goers over price hikes

Uber had committed to not increasing rates on Sunday but some people had to pay over R1,000 for the same trips that cost them around R200.

JOHANNESBURG - Uber has apologised to Global Citizen festival-goers who criticised the cab-hailing service for increasing prices on the night of the event.

Uber had committed to not increasing rates on Sunday but some people had to pay over R1,000 for the same trips that cost them around R200.

Speaking to TalkRadio 702’s Bongani Bingwa, Uber's general manager for sub-Saharan Africa Alon Litz said that credit card holders would be reimbursed and cash payers' accounts would be credited.

“Given factors beyond our control, access to and from that pick-up zone was blocked, despite promises made that drivers would have access to that zone. Rather than leaving individuals stranded, we made the decision to activate dynamic pricing to incentivise more drivers to get to the area.”

Litz added that network coverage on the day was problematic.

“If drivers are cancelling for an inappropriate reason then there may have been access issues on the night. If there was an incorrect reason for a cancellation, then we’ll deal with that on a case by case basis.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)