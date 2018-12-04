Tshwane municipal manager believes bid to get rid of him part of witch hunt
Last week, the Democratic Alliance laid criminal complaints, including crimen injuria and defamation, against Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola says he’s disturbed by Mayor Solly Msimanga's attempts to get rid of him.
Mosola and the mayor have been clashing since it emerged earlier this year that the city manager allegedly awarded a multi-billion rand contract to engineering firm GladAfrica.
Mosola believes this is part of a political witch hunt against him for taking action against wrongdoing.
“I refused when the mayor did not want me to fire the previous chief of staff because of an irregular appointment. I refused when the mayor interfered politically in the appointment of senior staff and I’ve submitted this to council.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
