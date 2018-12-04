Trial set in Toronto van attack for February 2020

The man was arrested near the scene shortly afterwards, standing by the van with its front end mangled, behaving erratically, video footage of the scene showed.

OTTAWA - A Canadian man accused in a van attack that killed 10 people in Toronto will face trial in early 2020, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Alek Minassian (26) was charged with 10 counts of premeditated murder and 16 counts of attempted murder for allegedly ploughing a rented van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk in April.

He was arrested near the scene shortly afterwards, standing by the van with its front end mangled, behaving erratically, video footage of the scene showed.

He is believed to have acted out of an apparent grudge against women, expressed in posts on social media just prior to the attack.

The victims of the attack were mostly women. They ranged in age from 22 to 94 years and included a Jordanian man visiting his son in Toronto and a South Korean student.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 3 February 2020, and last up to four months.