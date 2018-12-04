Tom Moyane seeks to have Robert Nugent counsel's recuse himself
Tom Moyane has approached the High Court to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish the Nugent commission of inquiry as well as his disciplinary hearing reviewed and set aside.
PRETORIA - Former South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has brought an application to have retired Judge Robert Nugent’s counsel, Advocate Wim Trengove, recuse himself because of a conflict of interest.
Moyane has approached the High Court to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish the Nugent commission of inquiry as well as his disciplinary hearing reviewed and set aside.
The president acted on Nugent’s recommendation and fired Moyane in September.
Tom Moyane says that he has previously sought a legal opinion from Advocate Wim Trengove in relation to the powers of the Sars commissioner and the Finance Minister in light of provisions in the Sars Act.
He also sought an opinion on the appointment of senior Sars employees, including himself, as well as certain obligations related to the National Revenue Fund.
Moyane argues that the issues considered by Trengove are directly implicated in the current matter before the court, in that it relates to the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire him.
The former commissioner further submits that Trengove has also previously advised Ramaphosa in matters related to Sars.
Trengove has declined to voluntarily recuse himself and will oppose the application.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
ANC in Tshwane lays complaint over DA MPL's alleged K-word message
-
Moyane takes bid to get Sars job back to High Court
-
Ramaphosa expected to name new NPA boss today
-
Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.