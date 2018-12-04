Tafelsig boy (16) shot, wounded

According to reports, he was shot just after 10 pm on Monday night and then transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy has been shot and wounded in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

According to reports, he was shot just after 10 pm on Monday night and then transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says no arrests have been made.

“We’ve opened an attempted murder case for further investigation and we’ve urged the community to get involved. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is urgently requested to contact the Mitchells Plain police station on 082 777 8076 or Crime Stop on 0800 10111.”

The police portfolio committee was in the area last week and said they'll continue their fight to combat crime.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)