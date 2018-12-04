Stats SA to announce third quarter GDP results

Govt admits more action needed to prevent deaths at initiation schools
Local
South Africans will know on Tuesday whether the country has emerged from a technical recession.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will know on Tuesday whether the country has emerged from a technical recession.
Stats South Africa is set to announce the country's third quarter GDP figure.
WATCH: What the recession technically means
The country suffered two successive quarters of negative growth.
Economist Azar Jammine says the agricultural sector has been affecting the overall picture.
“Clearly even if there’s been no growth in agriculture, this will stand as a huge improvement on the minus 29% growth we recorded in the second quarter.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
