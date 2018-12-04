Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 2.2% quarter on quarter.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Increased growth in the agricultural sector has been listed as one of the main drivers that contributed to South Africa emerging from a technical recession.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter.

This is up from a revised contraction of 0.4% in the second quarter.

Agriculture expanded by 6.5%.

Stats SA says the drought impacted heavily on the country's growth in the first half of this year.

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine said: “The rise in agriculture by 6.5% is a stark contrast to the drop of nearly 30% that we had in the previous two quarters.”

He says the sector is recovering from a crippling drought.

“It suggests a normalisation of the agricultural sector.”

However, while agriculture is up, mining was down 8.8% and the construction sector was down 2.7%.

The financial sector grew 2.3% and manufacturing increased by 7.5%.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA