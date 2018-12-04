State capture commission to resume in 2019

Before the end of 2018, Vytjie Mentor and former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas were meant to be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma and businessman Fana Hlongwane.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has announced it will continue with its work early next year.

The inquiry was meant to hear evidence from several witnesses before the end of 2018, including former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The two are among the few witnesses who are meant to be cross-examined by former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and businessman Fana Hlongwane.

The commission’s spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said: “The commission will resume its hearing sometime in January 2019, and that date will be announced in due course.”

