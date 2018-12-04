State capture commission to resume in 2019
Before the end of 2018, Vytjie Mentor and former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas were meant to be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma and businessman Fana Hlongwane.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has announced it will continue with its work early next year.
The inquiry was meant to hear evidence from several witnesses before the end of 2018, including former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.
The two are among the few witnesses who are meant to be cross-examined by former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and businessman Fana Hlongwane.
The commission’s spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said: “The commission will resume its hearing sometime in January 2019, and that date will be announced in due course.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.