Specman: Pressure is less after Dubai

CAPE TOWN - Blitzboks flyer Rosko Specman believes because of the disappointment at the Dubai Sevens, the expectations for South Africa in Cape Town will be toned down.

Defending last seasons World Series Sevens title, the Blitzboks only managed a sixth-place finish at the opening leg in Dubai after losses to England in the cup quarter-final and Fiji, 5th place playoff.

The Blitzboks have historically strolled into the Cape Town Sevens leg on a high after Dubai but this time it’s different, and according to Specman this will affect the public's expectations.

“I think with this weekend, it will not be that much pressure because all the expectations will be on those that made the final [In Dubai] like USA, New Zealand.”

Specman feels there are enough positives from Dubai to cling onto ahead of this weekend.

“I think we might just take out the parts where we did well. There was a couple of games where you can see the guys are working for each other. They can play this in this game if they want to.”

Once again, the Cape Town Stadium is expected to be filled to capacity on both Saturday and Sunday. The South African leg is widely regarded as the best on the circuit by the players and Specman hopes to give the home crowd a show over the weekend.

“When we play in our home tournament, the crowd always has high hopes for us and we set the bar high. We always want to win in Cape Town. Last week, we didn’t do that great so maybe the pressure will be off us so we can show the people [what we can do] and go out there and enjoy ourselves. I know this team will bounce back, I have faith in this team”

South Africa face Dubai champions New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Samoa in their pool.