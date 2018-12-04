SMSA: 'We failed our patrons at Global Citizen Festival'

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) says all those involved in the execution of the Global Citizen Festival failed in their mandate to provide safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) says all those involved in the execution of the Global Citizen Festival failed in their mandate to provide safety.

Scores of festival goers have shared their horrific experiences in and around the FNB Stadium following Sunday’s event.

Many were mugged and harassed by thugs with seven people having been arrested in connection with these crimes.

SMSA’s Jacques Grobbelaar said: “On 2 December we failed as a collective, we failed our patrons and we cannot walk away from that obligation.”

But Big Concerts’ Justin Van Wyk says that by law, the police is responsible for providing safety.

“That’s the law, it’s in the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act. The authorised member who’s from SAPS is being charged with being secure.”

LISTEN: After the party: Global Citizen Festival goers mugged after concert

Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says this was above the city's mandate.

“Because of the level of security at this event, there were heads of state and government, and other important dignitaries attending, the next joint took over the security component of the event.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)