SABC confirms group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has not resigned

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has dismissed as false rumours that its group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has resigned.

Reports emerged on Monday night that three members of the public broadcaster also stepped down.

According to eNCA, board members were allegedly at loggerheads with the new Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams regarding looming retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

However, the SABC says it cannot comment on this and that it is up to the Presidency to confirm these reports.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu says: “The SABC has noted media reports speculating three members of its board of directors have resigned. Although the relevant and correct authority to comment on SABC board resignations is the Presidency, the SABC can confirm its group chief executive Madoda Mxakwe has not resigned.”

The Presidency has been unavailable for comment.

