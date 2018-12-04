SA records third quarter GDP of 2.2%, lifting country out of recession
South Africa suffered two successive quarters of negative growth - and the third-quarter numbers are a welcome relief for the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that the country has emerged from a technical recession with third-quarter GDP expanding by 2.2% quarter on quarter.
This is up from a revised contraction of 0.4% in the second quarter.
The data also shows economic output rose 0.5% on an unadjusted year-on-year basis in the third quarter.
Agriculture was one of the main drivers of the new growth figure - up 6.5%.
This was after a disappointing first two quarters which impacted heavily on overall growth.
Meanwhile, mining was down 8.8%, while the financial sector was up 2.3%.
Manufacturing increased by 7.5%.
There was also a boost for wholesale and retail trade sales - which rose 3.2%.
But the construction sector has been battling - decreasing 2.7%.
South Africa suffered two successive quarters of negative growth - and this is a welcome relief for the country.
Popular in Business
-
Uber apologises to Global Citizen festival-goers over price hikes
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday
-
Digital newcomers out to disrupt South African banking
-
[CARTOON] New Dawn, Interrupted
-
[LISTEN] Sarb's Lesetja Kganyago opens up about his money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.