Ramaphosa expected to name new NPA boss today
A panel, led by Minister Jeff Radebe, interviewed 11 candidates last month and recommended five of them to be considered for the position.
PRETORIA - After more than four months without a permanent head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a new national director of public prosecutions on Tuesday.
The NPA has been without a permanent head since the Constitutional Court set aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams in August.
Ramaphosa has a pick of five advocates, all of whom are either practicing prosecutors or former prosecutors.
During the interviews, the candidates demonstrated the requisite independence needed of a national director, and the resolve to prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice.
The president has a choice between Andrea Johnson and Rodney de Kock, who are currently NPA employees, or former employees Shamiela Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma and Simphiwe Mlotshwa.
The announcement is scheduled to be made at 2pm.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
