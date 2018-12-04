Public urged to steer clear of recreational activities in Hartenbos River
Mossel Bay Municipality is waiting on the Environmental Affairs Department to say whether it’s safe to open the river mouth.
CAPE TOWN - The public has been advised to steer clear of recreational activities in the Hartenbos River along the Garden Route due to poor quality.
This means, no fishing, collecting of bait or swimming is allowed.
The latest tests from the river and the nearby beach has revealed poor water quality.
“Municipalities are monitoring the water quality of the river and the Blue Flag beach and will inform the public immediately should there be any change. Signboards have been erected at various points to warn the public accordingly,” says Rowena Hendricks, marketing and communications officer at Mossel Bay Municipality.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
