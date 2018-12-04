President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NDPP head

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NDPP head

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi (L) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) on 4 December 2018. Picture: GCIS.
Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi (L) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) on 4 December 2018. Picture: GCIS.
59 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Shamila Batohi is the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Batohi is a former state prosecutor from KwaZulu-Natal and now International Criminal Court law advisor.

Her most high-profile case is the prosecution of the late former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje, who was involved in match-fixing scandals.

Batohi said during the interview process that the NPA vision to deliver justice needed to be expanded.

“To create confidence in the NPA in the eyes of the public and I think that’s what has to drive everything that the NDPP does. If we can ensure that the NPA has credibility and trust as far as the public is concerned, then I think we’ve come a long way.”

A panel, which was was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and led by Minister Jeff Radebe, interviewed 11 candidates and recommended five of them to be considered for the position.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been without a permanent head since the Constitutional Court set aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams in August.

Ramaphosa has had the names of the five recommended candidates for the last two weeks.

The shortlisted candidates were Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, Advocate Andrea Johnson, Advocate Rodney de Kock, Advocate Shamila Batohi, and Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa.

All the candidates demonstrated strong independence, a deep understanding of the organisation, and the need to steer it in a new direction.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA