President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NDPP head

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Shamila Batohi is the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

BREAKING #NDPP Adv. Shamiela Batohi is appointed as the new prosecutions boss. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#NDPP Ramaphosa: Batohi has the experience, conscientiousness and integrity to be the NDPP. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#NDPP Ramaphosa: Batohi will start her term in February next year after serving out her term at the International Criminal Court. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

Batohi is a former state prosecutor from KwaZulu-Natal and now International Criminal Court law advisor.

Her most high-profile case is the prosecution of the late former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje, who was involved in match-fixing scandals.

Batohi said during the interview process that the NPA vision to deliver justice needed to be expanded.

“To create confidence in the NPA in the eyes of the public and I think that’s what has to drive everything that the NDPP does. If we can ensure that the NPA has credibility and trust as far as the public is concerned, then I think we’ve come a long way.”

A panel, which was was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and led by Minister Jeff Radebe, interviewed 11 candidates and recommended five of them to be considered for the position.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been without a permanent head since the Constitutional Court set aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams in August.

Ramaphosa has had the names of the five recommended candidates for the last two weeks.

The shortlisted candidates were Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, Advocate Andrea Johnson, Advocate Rodney de Kock, Advocate Shamila Batohi, and Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa.

All the candidates demonstrated strong independence, a deep understanding of the organisation, and the need to steer it in a new direction.

#NDPP Ramaphosa: says this announcement follows a process that we were asked to embark upon by the ConCourt in August this year, that Pres. appoint new NDPP within 90 days. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#NDPP Ramaphosa: the court highlighted the severe challenges which confronted the NPA in the recent years - instability and decline in public confidence. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#NDPP Ramaphosa: the court was concerned by the dysfunctionality - concern that criminals will not answer for their deeds. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018

#NDPP Ramaphosa: in appointing new NDPP we addressing the concerns identified by the ConCourt. The NDPP occupies a vital position in our democracy and makes an essential contribution in uphold the rule of law. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018