Presidency working with Mendi Msimang’s family, ANC to arrange funeral

The former ANC treasurer-general and diplomat passed away on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says its working with Mendi Msimang's family and the African National Congress (ANC) on his funeral arrangements.

The former ANC treasurer-general and diplomat passed away on Monday.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed but it is understood that Msimang had been ill for a long time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described him as a highly regarded diplomat and loyal member of the liberation struggle who sacrificed his life for freedom in South Africa.

President @CyrilRamaphosa yesterday visited the family of the late struggle stalwart and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr Mendi Msimang at their family home in Pretoria, to pay his respects following Mr Msimang's passing on Monday. pic.twitter.com/u6QkfSYfuC — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “More details regarding the funeral service will be shared once there’s been consultation with the family and the organisation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)