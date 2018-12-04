Popular Topics
Presidency working with Mendi Msimang’s family, ANC to arrange funeral

The former ANC treasurer-general and diplomat passed away on Monday.

FILE: African National Congress (ANC) leaders Thabo Mbeki (R) and Mendi Msimang (L) answer journalists at a press conference, on 17 October, 1989 in Kaula Lumpur. Picture: AFP
FILE: African National Congress (ANC) leaders Thabo Mbeki (R) and Mendi Msimang (L) answer journalists at a press conference, on 17 October, 1989 in Kaula Lumpur. Picture: AFP
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says its working with Mendi Msimang's family and the African National Congress (ANC) on his funeral arrangements.

The former ANC treasurer-general and diplomat passed away on Monday.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed but it is understood that Msimang had been ill for a long time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described him as a highly regarded diplomat and loyal member of the liberation struggle who sacrificed his life for freedom in South Africa.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “More details regarding the funeral service will be shared once there’s been consultation with the family and the organisation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

