Police monitoring Westbury amid fresh protests

JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring Westbury in Johannesburg where residents have been protesting.

The community is angry after being informed that two people arrested in connection with Heather Peterson's murder have been released after their case was provisionally withdrawn.

Peterson died two months ago after being caught in a gun battle allegedly between rival gangs.

Her death sparked days of violent protests against gangsters and drug lords in the south of Johannesburg.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Police are continuing with the clampdown operation in Westbury despite a small group of people who staged a protest this morning. Police are also warning any members of the public who break the law or interfere with the rights of motorists that they will be arrested.”

