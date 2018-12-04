NSFAS receives over 400,000 funding applications for 2019

The application process opened in September ended on Sunday after a two-day extension.

CAPE TOWN - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received over 400,000 applications for funding for the 2019 academic year.

The highest number of applications came from KwaZulu-Natal while 63% of the applicants are female.

But Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says she’s concerned that the majority of applications are for university study and only around 24% are for learning at TVET colleges.

“We’re still battling with our intention to have young people select TVET as a first choice. It’s something we hope we can change as our TVET colleges improve in quality and programme offerings.”

