Nsfas on road to recovery - Randall Carolissen
Nsfas has already processed 75% of the more than 400,000 funding applications received by Sunday's deadline.
CAPE TOWN - Head of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Randall Carolissen says while more work needs to be done, the beleaguered institution is on the road to recovery.
Carolissen says unreliable data has affected decision and policy making at the institution, but he adds with the help of experts, this problem has largely been addressed.
Just four months ago, the scheme was teetering on the brink of collapse.
Carolissen says it’s taken basic steps to get the scheme functioning again.
“Big upfront payments at the beginning of last year and institutions didn’t know what to do with that money, because institutions didn’t know how to pay. Some institutions used their own intelligence to figure out who to pay.”
He says when the scheme was placed under his administration in August, staff morale was low.
“Probably one of the biggest shifts we were able to obtain is to get staff to understand that we are dealing not with numbers, but with human beings who have aspirations.”
Carolissen has lauded student organisations, which he says have greatly assisted in getting students to sign their contracts and eradicate the payment backlogs.
