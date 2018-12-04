New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
Shamila Batohi will formally take office in February, after serving her notice period at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG – Newly appointed prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says South Africa’s crises of corruption and state capture are not insurmountable.
The advocate made the remarks after accepting the nomination for the position from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Batohi says it must be recognised that challenges have always existed and will continue to exist.
“Poised as we are, a people and a nation upon the presuppose of corruption and a state of capture... let us not succumb to the despair at the thought that the challenges we face are insurmountable.”
Batohi says she stands with every prosecutor in the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), and together they stand for justice.
However, she says elements within the organisation who insist on frustrating the ends of justice, will not be tolerated.
WATCH: Shamila Batohi appointed new NDPP
'SHE HAS THE EXPERIENCE'
Ramaphosa says Batohi has all the requirements of the person to be the prosecutions boss.
“She has the experience, the consciousness and the integrity to be entrusted with the responsibility of being the next National Director of Public Prosecutions.”
Batohi says her only obligation is to serve the country with humility and dedication to the best of her ability.
She says the NPA she will represent will be ready to engage across all sectors of government and with civil society to enhance and instil confidence in the criminal justice system.
Batohi has pledged her full support to all the prosecutors in the country, whom she described as the lawyers for the people.
“It is a recognition by our president that the role of women in the pursuit of equality, justice
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
