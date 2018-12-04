National Assembly passes Customary Initiation Bill
Under the new law, municipalities will be expected to inspect properties used for initiation practices.
CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed the Customary Initiation Bill, aimed at regulating initiation schools and in so doing, reducing the number of initiate deaths.
Over 400 initiates have died over the last six years.
Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela says it's not government’s intention to interfere in customary practices, but rather to clamp down on illegal and bogus schools that have led to more than 3,600 hospital admissions and 132 amputations since 2012.
Under the new law, municipalities will be expected to inspect properties used for initiation practices.
“South Africa is governed by laws and we cannot allow at lawlessness; therefore, this bill seeks to deal harshly with the hijacking of our culture and commercialisation of our good cultural practice. It is about punishing wrongdoing as criminal elements who abduct underage boys without the knowledge of their families for financial gain and establish illegal schools all over.”
The bill will have to be agreed to by the National Council of Provinces before it can be signed into law.
Popular in Local
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
Eskom: High probability of load shedding for rest of the week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.