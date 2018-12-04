National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
It has been described as a historic day in the National Assembly where MPs have agreed to amend the Bill of Rights for the first time in democratic South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed a report calling for a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The African National Congress (ANC), with the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other smaller parties, managed to garner enough numbers to pass the report.
The adoption of the report follows a marathon 10 months of public hearings and debates on the desirability of amending the Constitution.
MPs debated the report for just under two hours before finally putting it to the vote.
Two hundred and one voted in favour and 91 opposed it.
