MPs to debate land expropriation report
The debate comes as Parliament winds down its business for the year as it heads to its Christmas break at the end of the week.
CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Houses of Parliament will on Tuesday finally debate a report calling for land expropriation without compensation.
The debate comes as Parliament winds down its business for the year as it heads to its Christmas break at the end of the week.
The consideration of the report follows last Friday’s Western Cape High court judgment dismissing an AfriForum attempt to interdict the process.
Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will simultaneously consider the report of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee on the review of Section 25 of the Constitution.
The Western Cape High Court on Friday, 30 November, dismissed an application by AfriForum to interdict Parliament from considering the committee’s Report.
The report recommends that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
The committee was mandated in February by a resolution of both Houses of Parliament to carry out this task and adopted the report on 15 November.
It, however, remains to be seen whether both Houses will adopt the report, which will pave way for another process and the formulation of an amendment bill.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watch
-
Ramaphosa expected to name new NPA boss today
-
Suspended CT commissioner Melissa Whitehead still receiving full pay
-
Brett Herron join’s De Lille’s Good party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.