MPs to debate land expropriation report

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Houses of Parliament will on Tuesday finally debate a report calling for land expropriation without compensation.

The debate comes as Parliament winds down its business for the year as it heads to its Christmas break at the end of the week.

The consideration of the report follows last Friday’s Western Cape High court judgment dismissing an AfriForum attempt to interdict the process.

Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will simultaneously consider the report of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee on the review of Section 25 of the Constitution.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday, 30 November, dismissed an application by AfriForum to interdict Parliament from considering the committee’s Report.

The report recommends that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The committee was mandated in February by a resolution of both Houses of Parliament to carry out this task and adopted the report on 15 November.

It, however, remains to be seen whether both Houses will adopt the report, which will pave way for another process and the formulation of an amendment bill.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)