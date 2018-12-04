Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does

Julius Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his wife has no business with controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti.

The leader of the red berets had been answering questions at a briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.

“Let her stay where she wants to stay. She is not involved in anything that Mazzotti does, she is renting there. And if tomorrow you arrest Mazzotti and take his properties, she will go and rent somewhere else.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the publishing of Malema’s home address by journalist and author Jacques Pauw.

Pauw tweeted an aerial picture of the house Malema's wife and children live in after Eyewitness News revealed that the luxury home is owned by Mazzotti.

SANEF asked me to delete the tweet with the address of Julius Malema’s house in Mazzotti’s complex. I thought it was justified to post his address as it is a guarded complex with state-of-the-art security. SANEF says it was wrong to do so. I accept that and deleted the tweet. — Jacques Pauw (@Jaqqs) December 3, 2018

Mazzotti donated R200,000 to the EFF in 2013 while his fellow Carnilinx director Kyle Phillips loaned Malema R1 million to help him settle his tax affairs.

After EWN revealed that Malema’s family is living in the luxury Houghton house, Pauw posted a Google Earth satellite photo of the complex asking why Malema would allow a self-confessed cigarette smuggler to be his landlord.

Sanef has now released a statement saying while it supports the right of journalists to investigate the private lives of politicians when there is overriding public interest, giving this specific address was not in the public interest, it had possible security implications and was contrary to good journalistic practice.

The organisation says it spoke to Pauw who has since removed the pictures of Malema’s house and address.

At the same time, Sanef has once again condemned the naming of journalists and the threats levelled against editors who investigate or report critically on the EFF.

The organisation says the war talk against journalists must end.

A disgruntled local businessman allegedly threatened to shoot a journalist who had written unflattering articles about him. SANEF condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms. — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) December 4, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)