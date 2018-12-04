Maduro departs to meet Putin in Moscow
Maduro is setting out on the road after hosting his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Caracas.
CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro set off late Monday to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the socialist leader announced.
"I'm leaving for Moscow, for a work meeting ... with President Vladimir Putin," he said in a brief speech in front of the presidential plane.
The meeting with Putin will let Maduro "close the year 2018 with a flourish, in terms of strategic relations that Venezuela is building with the world," he said.
Maduro added he remains "in permanent contact" with the Russian leader.
In economic crisis and largely isolated from the international community, Maduro is trying to shore up support from his allies.
He recently welcomed senior officials from North Korea and Iran.
