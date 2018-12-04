[LISTEN] Sarb's Lesetja Kganyago opens up about his money

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield talks to Lesetja Kganyago about being the central bank governor, money and saving.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago was earlier in 2018 named central bank governor of the year.

Kganyago has bravely defended, and improved, the Sarb’s reputation as an independent and well-governed institution despite numerous threats and a turbulent political and economic backdrop.

The Sarb remains a beacon of competence and independence amidst economic mismanagement by the government.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield talks to Kganyago about being the central bank governor, money and saving.

“I think the savers were very happy! Pensioners were very happy! It was not an easy decision [to raise interest rates]. We must take a view of what will happen in the future. [The Sarb’s mandate is] Protecting the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth,” says Kganyago.

For more information listen to the audio above.