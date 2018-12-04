[LISTEN] Makhura: 'Governing Gauteng is not like governing any other province'

Radio 702 | TalkRadio 702’s Karima Brown interviewed Gauteng Premier David Makhura following the release of his fifth political report.

CAPE TOWN – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the quality of life in the province has continued to improve but admits that the government still faces major challenges.

The premier released his fifth political report which deals with the provincial economy.

“Governing Gauteng is not like governing any other province. In every respect, we are a huge province and what I can say is that there’s evidence that government has been able to cope with the pressure of this growth.”

