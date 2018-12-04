Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Jonathan Jansen concerned over new university admission requirements

| CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about his concerns over the changes in the minimum admission entry requirements for university.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Higher Education Naledi Pandor has relaxed the minimum admission entry requirements for a Bachelor’s degree in South Africa.

Students will need a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching at the institution they want to enter, together with an achievement of between 50-59% in four 20-credit National Senior Certificate subjects.

However, Stellenbosch University’s Professor Jonathan Jansen disagrees with this new move.

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Jansen about his concerns about the changes in the minimum admission entry requirements.

“This is a continuation of the mediocrity seen in the lower grades now being applied to universities,” Jansen says.

Professor Jansen says it is documented that half of the students who enroll in universities drop out in their first year.

For more information listen to the audio above.

