[LISTEN] Jonathan Jansen concerned over new university admission requirements
CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about his concerns over the changes in the minimum admission entry requirements for university.
CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Higher Education Naledi Pandor has relaxed the minimum admission entry requirements for a Bachelor’s degree in South Africa.
Students will need a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching at the institution they want to enter, together with an achievement of between 50-59% in four 20-credit National Senior Certificate subjects.
However, Stellenbosch University’s Professor Jonathan Jansen disagrees with this new move.
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Jansen about his concerns about the changes in the minimum admission entry requirements.
“This is a continuation of the mediocrity seen in the lower grades now being applied to universities,” Jansen says.
Professor Jansen says it is documented that half of the students who enroll in universities drop out in their first year.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Makhura: 'Governing Gauteng is not like governing any other province'
-
[LISTEN] Sarb's Lesetja Kganyago opens up about his money
-
[LISTEN] Does De Lille’s new party stand a chance at the polls?
-
[LISTEN] After the party: Global Citizen festival goers mugged after concert
-
[PODCAST] Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 with Nomzamo Mbatha
-
[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips
-
[LISTEN] Does muti actually work?
-
[LISTEN] Corporal punishment: Discipline or abuse?
-
EWN's top 2018 audio clips: From Jacob Zuma to Adam Catzavelos & more
-
[LISTEN] Health Minister addresses NHI critics following document leak
-
[LISTEN] How will national minimum wage work in practice?
-
[LISTEN] 10 days paternity leave for dads a 'baby step' in right direction
-
[LISTEN] Yanga Sobetwa on investing 'Idols' winnings & inspiring through gospel
-
[LISTEN] Medical aids to struggle to survive NHI?
-
[LISTEN] Is SA ready for a fourth industrial revolution?
-
[LISTEN] Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks success and money
-
[LISTEN] Building a career without qualifications
-
[LISTEN] Learners perform better in single-sex schools - report
-
[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
-
[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention
-
[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having children
-
[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' role
-
[LISTEN] Surfing initiative helps disadvantaged youth overcome social challenges
-
[LISTEN] Book claims to expose apartheid govt's lies about Dimitri Tsafendas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.