Lawyers for listeriosis claimants aim to file class action suit in new year
This comes after a South Gauteng High Court granted Richard Spoor Attorneys the go ahead to sue Tiger Brands for damages and liability.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the claimants against Tiger Brands following the listeriosis outbreak say they're aiming to file their class action suit by early next year.
This comes after a South Gauteng High Court granted Richard Spoor Attorneys the go ahead to sue the food producer for damages and liability.
A Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane was identified as the source of the outbreak that led to the deaths of 189 people.
The company says that it will cooperate with the process and fork out up to R1 million for a toll-free call centre and adverts to inform listeriosis victims to join the class action.
Richard Spoor Attorneys’ Thamsanqa Malusi explains: “We’re planning to file our papers with regards to the liability of Tiger Brands in January. They’re going to have to plea on that. That means they accept or agree that they’re liable for the outbreak. We anticipate that process in totality including the discovery process should take about eight to nine months.”
Meanwhile, Tiger Brands spokesperson Mary-Jane Morifi won't confirm or deny they might settle out of court.
“What I can confirm is that we will work with the legal process and follow legal due process to ensure we come out to an outcome that provides closure to both parties in the matter.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
