Kenya Treasury sees 2019/20 budget deficit at 4.7% of GDP

He said the government was likely to spend $27.40 billion in the next fiscal year, up from a revised approximate $1.81 trillion this financial year.

Kenya's National Treasury building is pictured in Nairobi, Kenya, on 14 June 2018. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

NAIROBI - Kenya’s 2019/20 (July-June) budget deficit is expected to fall to 4.7% of the gross domestic product from a revised 5.8% this fiscal year, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The East African nation’s government has been for ramping up borrowing and spending in recent years, leaving it with a fiscal deficit that peaked at 7% in the fiscal year that ended last June.

Kamau Thugge, the principal secretary at the Treasury, said at a public hearing on the country’s budget that the deficit was likely to drop to 2.8% of GDP by the 2022/23 fiscal year.

He said the government was likely to spend $27.40 billion in the next fiscal year, up from a revised approximate $18.1 billion this financial year.

