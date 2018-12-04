Joburg & CT safety officials search for solutions after crimes mar major events
Robbers ruined the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on Sunday for many who attended while the Global Citizen Festival also saw muggings and a shooting near the stadium which hosted the event.
CAPE TOWN - Criminals marred two major events in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Robbers ruined the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on Sunday for many who attended. The Global Citizen Festival also saw muggings and a shooting near the stadium which hosted the event.
Five arrests were made during Festive Lights Switch-On on Sunday. Fifteen robberies were reported, and law enforcement officers confiscated knives, a panga, and other weapons.
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith says police are also investigating two deaths.
“The next event will have to have even more security and possibly access control and one might have to start searching people before they go in,” says Smith.
City of Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says although the SA Police Service oversaw security outside the venue where the Global Citizen Festival took place, other law enforcement agencies like Metro Police were also on duty.
“We have other events coming up at FNB Stadium within the month of December. So, we certainly want them to immediately implement those lessons we’ve learned to ensure that the crime hotspots are taken care of,” says Sun.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
