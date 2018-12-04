High-level panel to be established to review SA’s wildlife policies
This body will be tasked with assessing legislation and practices in terms of lions, elephants and rhinoceros breeding, hunting, trading and handling.
CAPE TOWN - A high-level panel to review policies regarding wildlife management is set to be established by the Department of Environmental Affairs.
This body will be tasked with assessing legislation and practices in terms of lions, elephants and rhinoceros breeding, hunting, trading and handling.
It will conduct public hearings, draft submissions and obtain scientific evidence to re-evaluate current regulatory measures and policies.
Almost 1030 rhinos were poached in the country from January until the end of December 2017.
A total of 13 wildlife traffickers have also been arrested by the Hawks between January and August this year.
The Department's spokesperson Albi Modise said: “The panel will also be expected to review the implementation of the recommendations of the inquiry into the feasibility into the trade of rhino horns.”
Popular in Local
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head
-
Eskom: High probability of load shedding for rest of the week
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.