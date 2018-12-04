High-level panel to be established to review SA’s wildlife policies

This body will be tasked with assessing legislation and practices in terms of lions, elephants and rhinoceros breeding, hunting, trading and handling.

CAPE TOWN - A high-level panel to review policies regarding wildlife management is set to be established by the Department of Environmental Affairs.

It will conduct public hearings, draft submissions and obtain scientific evidence to re-evaluate current regulatory measures and policies.

Almost 1030 rhinos were poached in the country from January until the end of December 2017.

A total of 13 wildlife traffickers have also been arrested by the Hawks between January and August this year.

The Department's spokesperson Albi Modise said: “The panel will also be expected to review the implementation of the recommendations of the inquiry into the feasibility into the trade of rhino horns.”